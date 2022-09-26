Featherstone Foundation awards $90K in college scholarships to 30 Baltimore-area students

The William & Lanaea C. Featherstone Foundation, an award-winning nonprofit, awarded 30 scholars with $3,000 merit-based scholarships during a special awards ceremony Sept. 23.

Travis E. Mitchell, senior vice president and chief content officer at Maryland Public Television, gave the keynote address.

Catalina Rodriguez Lima, director of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, was presented with the Featherstone Changemaker Award, a prize that honors an influential leader who drives social change and makes a positive impact in the community.

This year’s awardees attend Coppin State University, Hood College, Morgan State University, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Stevenson University, Towson University, The University of Baltimore and the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Since 2017, the Featherstone Foundation has provided more than $236,000 through 98 scholarships to students from 20 countries who now attend 12 institutions.