LITIGATION ASSOCIATE
Southern Maryland personal injury law firm is seeking a litigation associate. Experience in family law is a plus. Salary to be determined based on candidate’s qualifications.
Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and writing sample to: katiew@dorseylaw.net
