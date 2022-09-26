Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LITIGATION ASSOCIATE

Southern Maryland personal injury law firm is seeking a litigation associate. Experience in family law is a plus. Salary to be determined based on candidate’s qualifications.

Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and writing sample to: katiew@dorseylaw.net

