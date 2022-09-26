Md. Energy Administration accepting applications for communities grant program

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) Monday announced that applications will be accepted for the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Maryland Smart Energy Communities Program (MSEC) beginning Monday, the start of Clean Energy Week.

Now in its 11th year, the MSEC program is open to any incorporated town, city, municipal or county government in Maryland. The program supports​ local governments as they adopt smart-energy policies and commit to them for the long term. Maryland communities will benefit from sustained reduction of energy usage, cost savings, and additional opportunities for renewable energy development.​ Local governments participating in this program are eligible for grants to help implement the projects they identify to advance progress toward their policy commitments.

In FY22 the MSEC program awarded more than $1.1 million to 16 grantees for 27 energy projects that will result in significant cost savings and economic activity.

The FY23 program has a total anticipated budget of $1.575 million, which will be available for projects involving energy efficiency, renewable energy and transportation fuel-reduction.