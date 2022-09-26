Md.’s Pump & Power Equipment Corp. acquired in multifirm transaction

Holland Pump Company, an independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider in West Palm Beach, Florida, announced Monday it has completed the acquisitions of Jessup-based Pump & Power Equipment Corp. and Power Equipment of Trevose, Pennsylvania in a multi-company transaction.

These are the fourth and fifth acquisitions since Holland Pump partnered with XPV Water Partners, adding three branches to Holland Pump’s extensive pump fleet and complete dewatering services offering. The acquisitions increase Holland Pump’s capabilities to service municipal, construction, industrial and mining industries in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, northern Virginia, and Delaware.

Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. were established in 1975 and 1984, respectively, to serve the municipal, construction, industrial, and mining industries in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

The addition of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. complements Holland Pump’s capabilities and enhances its municipal service offering. The acquisitions also add additional service locations in the mid-Atlantic market.