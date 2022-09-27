ALEXANDER DEJARNETTE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Ineffective assistance of counsel — Failure to object to inconsistent verdicts
Appellant, Alexander DeJarnette, was originally charged with numerous traffic-related offenses, as well as, inter alia, two counts of second degree assault and one count of resisting arrest, in the District Court of Maryland for Somerset County, Maryland. After requesting a jury trial, appellant was tried by a jury in the Circuit Court for Somerset County.
×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.