ALEXANDER DEJARNETTE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions September 27, 2022

Criminal procedure — Ineffective assistance of counsel — Failure to object to inconsistent verdicts

Appellant, Alexander DeJarnette, was originally charged with numerous traffic-related offenses, as well as, inter alia, two counts of second degree assault and one count of resisting arrest, in the District Court of Maryland for Somerset County, Maryland. After requesting a jury trial, appellant was tried by a jury in the Circuit Court for Somerset County.

Read the opinion

