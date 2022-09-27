Cox appeals ruling that allows early counting of mail-in ballots

Attorneys for Del. Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for governor, said they will appeal a court order that would allow early counting of mail-in ballots before the November general election.

C. Edward Hartman, an attorney for Cox, said in an email that the notice has been filed. The attorney confirmed Cox will also seek a stay of Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge James Bonifant’s order.

State elections officials had filed a petition in Montgomery County Circuit Court asking a judge to suspend state law that prevents the counting of mail-in ballots until two days after the polls close. The board asked the judge to allow elections boards around the state to begin counting those ballots prior to Nov. 8. Results would be released after the polls close on election night.

Hartman and his co-counsel, Matthew Wilson, a Tupelo, Mississippi-based attorney, argued the board’s request was unconstitutional and violated the separate of powers between the legislative and judicial branches. They also questioned if the court had the authority to make such a decision and asserted that the board had not met the threshold for an emergency circumstance because the large number of mail-in ballots was not unexpected or unforeseen.

Bonifant, in an order issued Friday, disagreed.

“The court is satisfied that the undisputed facts in this case amount to emergency circumstances envisioned by the law, he said, speaking from the bench. “This court does not believe it is violating the state constitution by granting the state board’s request for relief. To the contrary the court believes it is exercising the powers granted to it under the constitution to decide a case between competing parties who have different views on the interpretation of the law.”

