DAVID BATES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions September 27, 2022

Criminal procedure — Voir dire — Bias against defendants

David Bates, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of various crimes related to the breaking and entering of a tobacco store in Baltimore City. Appellant raises one question on appeal: Did the circuit court abuse its discretion when it declined to ask defense counsel’s proposed voir dire questions about whether any member of the jury panel believed that a person charged with a crime is more likely to have committed that crime?

Read the opinion

