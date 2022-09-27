Ellicott City’s Evon Medics receives $2.9M NIH grant

Ellicott City-based Evon Medics LLC on Tuesday announced it was awarded a non-dilutive grant of $2.9 million for its FAST-TRACK SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) study for the development and evaluation of its Computerized Chemosensory-Based Orbitofrontal Networks Training for Treatment of Pain (CBOT-P).

This award is funded through the NIH HEAL (Helping to End Addiction Long-term) initiative and sponsored by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The CBOT-P is a portable, safe and user-friendly device that uses chemosensory stimulation of the anatomical secondary olfactory cortex (part of the brain which plays a key role in pain and multisensory processing, pain control, decision making and emotion regulation) for home-based treatment of chronic pain. It works by using proprietary algorithms of stimulation parameters to trigger the neurons in the olfactory cortex with high fidelity.

Evon Medics is a medical devices and neuroscience research company founded in April 2013 by Johns Hopkins-trained physicians. The company develops therapeutics, diagnostics and devices for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, opioid use disorder, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, treatment refractory depression, and other chronic neurological diseases that have remained elusive to treatment.