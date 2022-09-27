Patrick Slattery | Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt announced the appointment of Patrick Slattery, MBA as chief of specialty programs.

In this newly created role, Slattery will provide oversight and administrative leadership to The Retreat by Sheppard Pratt, a residential psychiatric program for adults, and its suite of services; as well as The LifeLaunch, a specialized short-term residential program for adolescents with anxiety, mood disorders, and related mental health concerns. He will also lead the evaluation, development, and business planning for additional future specialty programs.

Slattery brings more than 30 years’ experience with KidsPeace, a private charity dedicated to serving the behavioral and mental health needs of children, families, and communities. In his most recent role as vice president of marketing and business development, he provided strategic and organizational advancement across the organization.