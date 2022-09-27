Repurpose Aggregates opens Joppatowne industrial recyling facility

Repurpose Aggregates opened a state-of-the-art industrial recycling wash plant Sept. 21 in Joppatowne, the first of its kind in the region.

Repurpose Aggregates will supply high-grade, reliable materials to the local region, including the first recycled sand available in the mid-Atlantic region. Its 80-acre campus is dedicated to supporting the circular economy by providing a one-stop facility for local construction companies to both responsibly dispose of CDE waste and also back-load their fleet with valuable recycled materials that can be reintroduced to the construction industry for use in various applications. As the plant can be adjusted, the final product output can be fine-tuned to meet the market’s needs and customers’ own specifications.

Close to 95% of the materials processed by Repurpose Aggregates is diverted from landfills. Through the innovative wet wash process, material is separated and cleaned so that it is once again valuable construction material of similar if not better quality to virgin materials.

Other immediate benefits of this product include making transport routes more efficient, in addition to offering a local, renewable source of material for companies that are currently

having to go further and further out to access usable industrial materials. Repurpose Aggregates will support the innovation and expansion of other local businesses, and make green initiatives more common in the construction industry. Measurable carbon reduction has the potential to inspire more companies to adopt similar practices, with the facility projected to annually divert 2,800 tons of carbon from the atmosphere, equivalent to planting 134,000 trees.

The new product line will also enable the Maryland-based company to partner with public and private entities to process material from local construction and infrastructure projects. Overtime, these recycling efforts will help establish a full-cycle materials economy, thereby moving the industry and region towards a more sustainable future.

Repurpose Aggregates is a product of Harford Minerals, developed through a major investment in wet processing plant equipment from CDE Group. The plant has been operational since May 2022. Founded in 1965, Harford Minerals earned its reputation for its specialization in supplying the golf course industry with sands. In more recent years, it has become known for ease of access and reliability as a premier reclamation facility for the disposal of excavation and dredge materials. Harford’s 80-acre facility is located in Joppatowne.