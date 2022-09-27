SINGLETARY & WEATHERS HOME IMPROVEMENT, LLC, ET AL. v. INFINITY CAPITAL FUNDING, LLC

Contracts — Breach — Genuine dispute of material fact
This appeal arises from a claim for breach of an agreement. In the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Infinity Capital Funding, LLC (“Infinity”), appellee, filed suit against appellants, Singletary & Weathers Home Improvement, LLC (“S&W”) and Robert Singletary, its owner and operator, for breach of contract or, alternatively, for unjust enrichment or quantum meruit. Infinity moved for summary judgment.
