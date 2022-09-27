STATE OF MARYLAND v. STACEY ERIC WILBURN

Criminal procedure — Ineffective assistance of counsel — Adverse inference jury instruction

In two separate trials before the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, juries convicted appellee Stacey Eric Wilburn of armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and other related offenses arising out of two robberies he committed on the same day. Appellee filed petitions for post-conviction relief in both cases, alleging ineffective assistance of counsel. The circuit court granted appellee’s petitions, and the State filed this timely appeal …

