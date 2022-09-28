Dr. Ericka Covington | Coppin St. University

Dr. Ericka Covington, associate professor of management and past faculty senate president at Coppin State University, was named to The Arc Baltimore’s Board of Directors.

While experienced in the areas of business and organizational leadership, Covington’s passion for social justice and her concern for her hometown of Baltimore gave rise to her research evaluating fluctuating leadership styles within the Baltimore Police Department and how those styles may influence the motivation of patrol officers. Her other areas of research interest include sustainable business development in urban communities and using leadership styles to develop effective organizational practices.

Covington was elected to The Arc Baltimore Board during the organization’s 2022 Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony.