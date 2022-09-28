Greg Resh | Sagamore Ventures

Sagamore Ventures , the privately held company that oversees the investments of Under Armour founder, entrepreneur and philanthropist Kevin Plank and his family, announced the appointment of Greg Resh as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Resh has served in financial roles for nearly two decades, most recently at the Washington Commanders.

Resh will serve as CFO and executive vice president at Sagamore Ventures’ headquarters in Baltimore. He will lead financial activities and management for all developments, ventures, and assets within the firm. As the primary finance leader for stakeholders across Sagamore Ventures’ holdings, Resh will spearhead attracting new investors and manage ongoing relationships with developers and investors.

Additionally, Resh will be instrumental in managing partnerships to drive the progress of the Port Covington project, one of the largest urban revitalization developments in the U.S. located on Baltimore’s prime waterfront.