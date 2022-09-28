Hyatt Commercial sells off-the-market property for $3.3M

Annapolis-based Hyatt Commercial announced Wednesday the off-market sale of 203-205 Ridgely Ave. in Annapolis, an 11,680-square-foot building that sold for $3.3 million as part of a 1031 exchange by the buyer.

The two-story, class B structure is located on the corner of Ridgely Avenue and Monterey Avenue in west Annapolis, just minutes from downtown Annapolis and Route 50. The sale closed Aug. 11.

Cecil Cummins and Eric Pinkett of Hyatt Commercial represented both sides of the transaction.