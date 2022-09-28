Kaitlin Corey | Goodell DeVries

Intellectual property lawyer Kaitlin Corey has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council (NMTC).

Corey will serve as board secretary and as a member of the four-person Executive Committee.

Corey is a partner at Goodell DeVries and a member of the Maryland bar. Her practice focuses on exploiting and protecting intellectual property, including copyrights and trademarks, false advertising, and negotiating business transactions and agreements. Ms. Corey was recently voted to The Daily Record’s Leading Women Under 40.

She is the immediate past chair of the Intellectual Property Section of the Maryland State Bar Association and is an adjunct professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law teaching Trademarks and Unfair Competition Law each year since 2018.

She also serves as General Counsel for the Annapolis Police Foundation and as the co-chair of the Legislative Committee on the Board of the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore.