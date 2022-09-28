ADVERTISEMENT
LITIGATION ATTORNEY/ MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DEFENSE
Mid-sized, general law firm seeks attorney with experience handling medical malpractice cases. Candidate must be admitted in Maryland; DC and/or Virginia is a plus. Applicants should possess strong academic credentials, excellent research and writing skills, and have the ability to work independently. Compensation commensurate with experience.
Please submit your resume in confidence to:
blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2678 in the subject line.
