LITIGATION ATTORNEY/ MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DEFENSE

Mid-sized, general law firm seeks attorney with experience handling medical malpractice cases. Candidate must be admitted in Maryland; DC and/or Virginia is a plus. Applicants should possess strong academic credentials, excellent research and writing skills, and have the ability to work independently. Compensation commensurate with experience.

Please submit your resume in confidence to:

blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box #2678 in the subject line.

