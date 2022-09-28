Merritt Properties signs first Florida lease

Merritt Properties, a full-service commercial real estate developer with offices in Maryland, Florida, North Carolina and Virginia, announced Wednesday it has signed its first lease at Imeson Landing Business Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

With the first three buildings scheduled to deliver this fall, Loomis US has signed on as the park’s first tenant, leasing 29,000 square feet to expand local operations.

Centrally located in North Jacksonville’s Duval County, between Jacksonville International Airport and the Jacksonville Port Authority, Imeson Landing Business Park is situated on the corner of Imeson Park Boulevard and Zoo Parkway (Hecksher Drive) just minutes from Interstates 95 and 295. The park will consist of five light industrial buildings ranging from 39,000 to 69,000 square feet, offering 18- to 24-foot ceiling heights, dock loading, ESFR sprinklers and 480-volt power.

As the largest integrated cash distribution network in the United States, Loomis US has nearly 200 locations across the country providing cash-handling products and services to financial institutions, retailers and other commercial businesses. The new facility at Imeson Landing Business Park will allow the company to expand its services to the burgeoning Jacksonville market.