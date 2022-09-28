MSBA, CPAs to host comptroller forum

The Maryland State Bar Association and Maryland Association of CPAs will host a Comptroller Candidate Forum Oct. 18 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Goucher College’s Kraushaar Auditorium in Towson.

The forum, sponsored by Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC, features candidates Del. Brooke Lierman, D-Baltimore city and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. The candidates will answer important questions and share their plans for the state if they are elected as Maryland’s Comptroller.

The forum is open to the public. There is no cost to attend the forum. Registration is required and seating is limited. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maryland-comptroller-candidate-forum-tickets-423671943187