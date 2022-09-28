Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MSBA, CPAs to host comptroller forum

By: Daily Record Staff September 28, 2022

Brooke Lierman

Barry Glassman

The Maryland State Bar Association and Maryland Association of CPAs will host a Comptroller Candidate Forum Oct. 18 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Goucher College’s Kraushaar Auditorium in Towson.

The forum, sponsored by Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC, features candidates Del. Brooke Lierman, D-Baltimore city and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. The candidates will answer important questions and share their plans for the state if they are elected as Maryland’s Comptroller.

The forum is open to the public. There is no cost to attend the forum. Registration is required and seating is limited. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maryland-comptroller-candidate-forum-tickets-423671943187

 

