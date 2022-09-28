Shock Trauma Center celebrates collection of heroes

The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center hosted its 32nd annual Shock Trauma Heroes Celebration at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall Sept. 10, honoring more than 40 trauma professionals and first responders.

The 40 professionals worked together to save the life of Amilcar Mendez, a severely injured 51-year-old highway construction worker. Mendez nearly bled to death after his legs were crushed when he was struck by a car on Interstate 95.

The theme was “Come Together,” the title of the well-known Beatles song, which also describes the extraordinary working relationship between Shock Trauma and its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) partners.

Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician-in-chief at Shock Trauma, was also honored for his 25 years of service.

Funds raised by the celebration will benefit Shock Trauma’s trauma prevention and recovery programs, which include “Stop the Bleed” training and adult and teen education on risky behavior such as impaired and distracted driving.

