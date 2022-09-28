Shock Trauma Center celebrates collection of heroes

The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center hosted its 32nd annual Shock Trauma Heroes Celebration at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall Sept. 10, honoring more than 40 trauma professionals and first responders.
The 40 professionals worked together to save the life of Amilcar Mendez, a severely injured 51-year-old highway construction worker. Mendez nearly bled to death after his legs were crushed when he was struck by a car on Interstate 95.
The theme was “Come Together,” the title of the well-known Beatles song, which also describes the extraordinary working relationship between Shock Trauma and its Emergency Medical Services (EMS) partners.
Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician-in-chief at Shock Trauma, was also honored for his 25 years of service.
Funds raised by the celebration will benefit Shock Trauma’s trauma prevention and recovery programs, which include “Stop the Bleed” training and adult and teen education on risky behavior such as impaired and distracted driving.
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performed Beatles songs at the 32nd annual Shock Trauma Heroes Celebration. (Photo by Retro Lens Photography)
From left, Dr. Tammy Shields; Dr. Mark Gladwin, executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Maryland, Baltimore and dean of the University of Maryland School of Medicine; Dr. Sharon Henry, head of the wound healing and metabolism division at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center; and Dr. Thomas M. Scalea, physician in chief of Shock Trauma, enjoy time together at the gala. (Photo by Brian Slack)
Kristie Snedeker, vice president of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, presents a plaque to Amilcar Mendez, a former patient who was honored at this year’s celebration. (Photo byBrian Slack)
From left, Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System; Dr. Thomas M. Scalea, physician in chief of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center; U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md.; and the Hon. Francis X. Kelly Jr. (Photo by Brian Slack)
Far left, Capt. Harold Riale Jr., of the Community Fire Company of Perryville; and Nicole Travers, third from left, a paramedic former with the fire company and now with the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services, were honored as heroes for help in providing lifesaving care to Amilcar Mendez, a former patient of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center who was honored at this year’s celebration. (Photo by Brian Slack)
D. Bruce Poole, Esq., chair of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center Board of Visitors and his wife, Kathy Poole. (Photo by Brian Slack
Dr. Bert W. O’Malley, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical Center, addresses the crowd at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. (Photo by Brian Slack)
Guests mingle in the lobby of the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall decorated in Shock Trauma’s signature pink. (Photo by Retro Lens Photography)
Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician-in-chief at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, was honored for his 25 years of service to the world-renowned trauma center. (Photo Retro Lens Photography)
Louise Michaux Gonzales, Esq., chair of the University of Maryland Medical Center Board of Directors, poses for a photo with U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md. (Photo by Retro Lens Photography)
From left, Dr. Deborah Stein, director of critical care services at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center; Dr. Thomas Scalea, Shock Trauma’s physician-in-chief’; Dr. Andrew Pollak, chair of orthopaedics at the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS); and Dr. Robert O’Toole, head of the division of orthopaedic traumatology at UMMS. (Photo by Brian Slack)
From left, Phyllis Napfel, operating room nurse at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center; Claudia Handley, director of nursing at the University of Maryland Medical Center; and Christopher Handley pose for a photo at the gala. (Photo by Brian Slack)
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke to the crowd at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall celebration. (Photo by Retro Lens Photography)