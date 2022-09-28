Steve Nathan | Cordish Gaming Group

Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies, announced the appointment of Steve Nathan as senior vice president of interactive gaming, pending approvals.

Nathan brings more than 30 years of experience in traditional and online gaming to his new role, as a leader on both the operator and supplier sides. He will direct the strategy, operations and marketing of Live Online business units, including social and real money gaming. Nathan will oversee online casino products, including Play Live in Pennsylvania, as well as sports and online partnerships.

Before joining Cordish Gaming Group, Nathan most recently served as Vice President of Omni Channel Marketing at Bally’s Interactive in Providence, Rhode Island, where he was developing a seamless integration of branding and messaging between online and offline for all of Bally’s assets. Prior to that, he held the position of chief interactive officer at Betworks, a startup company for online sports betting. There, he was responsible for building the team from four employees to more than two hundred, in addition to overseeing the company’s operations, finance, compliance, legal, human resources and marketing activities.

Nathan began his career in Atlantic City, New Jersey, working his way up the ranks at various casino resorts including Tropworld Hotel and Casino, Sands Hotel and Casino, Caesars Atlantic City, Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino and Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa. His tenure at Borgata spanned more than 17 years, where he most recently served as the property’s Vice President of Online Gaming.

Nathan holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Management from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He previously served on the board of the Atlantic County Chamber of Commerce and currently resides in Palermo, New Jersey with his family.