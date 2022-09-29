Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Community Heritage Financial prices public offering of common stock under Regulation A+

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2022

Middletown-based Community Heritage Financial Inc., the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank, Thursday announced the pricing of its public offering of 600,000 shares of common stock under Regulation A, Tier 2 at a public offering price of $21 per share.

The offering is expected to result in gross proceeds to the company of approximately $12.6 million.  The net proceeds to the company, after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $11.4 million.

Community Heritage is offering the shares of common stock through an underwriter, Piper Sandler & Co.  The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 90,000 additional shares of common stock from the Company at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, to cover any over-allotments.  The offering is expected to close on Oct. 3, subject to customary closing conditions.

 

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo