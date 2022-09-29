Jamar Brown and Jeffrey Lichtstein and Brett Baldino | Rosenberg Martin

Rosenberg Martin Greenberg, LLP, a full-service business law firm in Baltimore, has elected Jamar Brown and Jeffrey Lichtstein to join the ownership of the firm as an equity partner and also elected Brett F. Baldino as a partner of the firm.

Brown is a partner in the firm’s litigation department and the chair of the firm’s diversity committee. His practice focuses on complex commercial and appellate litigation. He advises and advocates for business and property owners as well as investors on high-stakes legal matters. Brown serves on the boards of Open Society Institute – Baltimore, the Enoch Pratt Free Library, and Job Opportunities Task Force. He was recently named to the Board of Visitors of the University of Maryland Carey School of Law.

Lichtstein is a partner in the firm’s litigation department. His practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, employment litigation, and white-collar criminal defense. He advises his clients on a variety of issues, including commercial disputes, real estate matters, business torts, intellectual property infringement, employment matters, and white-collar matters. Jeff also has significant experience representing clients in trials and arbitrations.

Baldino is a partner of the tax and wealth planning group. His focus is on estate planning, estate and trust administration, business succession planning fiduciary litigation, and tax controversy matters. He also has experience handling corporate, estate, and personal income tax matters at both the federal and state levels.