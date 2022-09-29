Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ryan Gittings St. John Poperties

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2022

St. John Properties Inc., a commercial real estate firm which has developed more than 22 million square feet of space and is active in nine states, has promoted Ryan Gittings to assistant vice president, operations. Formerly director of operations, Gittings has worked with the company since 2010.

Gittings is tasked with improving the overall operational efficiencies of the company, including the design and execution of new processes that save resources or eliminate redundancies. This includes managing the corporate vehicle fleet program, managing relationships, handling negotiations with key vendor groups and participating in the implementation of employee safety policies and procedures.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo