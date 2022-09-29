Ryan Gittings St. John Poperties

St. John Properties Inc. , a commercial real estate firm which has developed more than 22 million square feet of space and is active in nine states, has promoted Ryan Gittings to assistant vice president, operations. Formerly director of operations, Gittings has worked with the company since 2010.

Gittings is tasked with improving the overall operational efficiencies of the company, including the design and execution of new processes that save resources or eliminate redundancies. This includes managing the corporate vehicle fleet program, managing relationships, handling negotiations with key vendor groups and participating in the implementation of employee safety policies and procedures.