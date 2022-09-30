Brian K. Pearlstein



Managing Partner

Brodsky, Renehan, Pearlstein, and Bouquet

Brian K. Pearlstein’s priority is to tirelessly defend his clients’ interests, whether it’s a divorce, a custody dispute, a domestic violence issue, a complex financial dispute or an alimony and child support matter.

He enjoys working on complicated cases that require creative solutions and tailors strategies for each client.

Pearlstein has held his current role for 15 years. He earned his Juris Doctor from the Washington College of Law at American University and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.

In addition to being licensed to practice law in the state of Maryland and the District of Columbia, Pearlstein is also approved and recommended as a family law attorney for the embassies of Belgium and France, for constituents residing in the United States.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

I help people navigate through some of the most challenging times they will ever experience by showing compassion and offering creative solutions to resolve their issues. Earning my client’s trust, and knowing they are confident in my ability to see them through difficult and sensitive situations is very rewarding and why I love what I do.

What is one aspect of your profession you would like to change?

Accessibility to legal advice, regardless of one’s demographic or financial situation, is a problem in our society. Everyone deserves legal representation when necessary, but not everyone can afford it.