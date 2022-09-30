Donna K. Rismiller



Founder

RLG Law and DVS Legal Services

RLG Law and DVS Legal Services founder Donna K. Rismiller takes pride in helping families through difficult life events.

Rismiller, who earned her law degree from Georgetown University, has been ranked among the top 1% of attorneys by The National Association of Distinguished Counsel. The Montgomery County Family Justice Center Foundation gave her its Forerunner Award in 2016. The Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence gave her its Community Award in 2014.

What is one aspect of your profession you would like to change?

My profession would benefit from greater diversity in representation of family law practitioners. I am proud that my firm has taken an active role to increase diversity among our members and I can see first-hand how our perspectives and experiences are enriched by our diverse backgrounds and interests. I applaud the efforts of other law firms and specialty bar associations to increase diverse representation in our field.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

When I first attended college for my undergraduate degree, my focus was on accounting and I worked in the accounting field for five years. During my undergraduate college experience, I transitioned my pursuit from accounting to economics, as part of my efforts to train to become a lawyer. Since making the decision to transition to law, I have never questioned the decision once and I have found the practice of law to be very rewarding. At this point, I can’t think of doing anything else.