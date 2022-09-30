Ferrier Stillman



Partner

Tydings & Rosenberg

Tydings & Rosenberg partner Ferrier Stillman said her role as a family law attorney means helping clients through the legal system as it relates to some of life’s most emotional changes and difficult decisions.

From offices in Baltimore and Towson, the trial attorney and negotiator handles separation and property settlement agreements that involve the valuation and division of assets such as businesses, partnerships, investments and retirement plans.

She also represents senior housing and long-term care facilities as well as other health care providers before state and federal regulatory agencies, as well as in commercial transactions and litigation.

Stillman is a former co-chair of the Bar Association of Baltimore City’s Family Law Committee and is active in the Baltimore and Howard County Bar Associations’ Family Law Committees.

She was elected in 2017 to the board of directors of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and in 2020 was elected to its executive committee.

What is one aspect of your profession you’d like to change?

I would like to see better coordination between pro bono legal clinics and organizations providing other services for low-income individuals so that their needs are met effectively and efficiently.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

I’d be a psychologist because I like to help people resolve their complex problems.