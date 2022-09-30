Geoffrey S. Platnick



Managing Partner

Strickler Platnick Hatfield

Geoffrey S. Platnick draws on both extensive courtroom experience and a willingness to work collaboratively in family law.

He started his career as an assistant attorney general for the District of Columbia for child support establishment and enforcement.

After leaving government service in 2005, Platnick concentrated on family law. He is trained and certified in the Collaborative Divorce process and certified as a family mediator.

He serves on the Board of Trustees for The Treatment and Learning Centers. He earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Buffalo Law School and his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

Communicating effectively is at the top of the list. Every attorney wants to help clients during challenging periods of life, but few do so with the emotional and personal impact of a family lawyer. Issues involved in the typical family law case (e.g. child welfare or constrained financial resources) have a somberness many other areas of the law cannot match.

What is one aspect of your profession you would like to change?

The American rule, which requires clients to pay their own fees, creates an impediment to achieving cooperative resolutions. A “financially dependent” spouse/litigant may give up because they do not have the resources to wage battle; or the party with resources may refuse to settle because they can outspend their opponent.