Introducing The Daily Record’s 2022 Family Law Power List

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2022

The issues that family law attorneys handle are among the most sensitive imaginable. And the clients they represent are going through what may be one of the most painful experiences in their lives.

Thomas Baden Jr.

Divorce. Child custody. Support.

The 25 individuals you’ll meet in this list are among the finest practitioners in this complex legal field in Maryland.

This list was chosen by our editorial leadership team. We reached out to readers and others in the legal community for input and perspective.

In this list, we explore how these attorneys view their profession, what they would change if they could and what they might be doing if they hadn’t chosen this career. We’re hoping to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are and how they see their accomplishments.

This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2022 that will showcase the most influential figures in law, higher education, health care, business, financial services and other fields. At the end of the year, we’ll offer a special Power Book that pulls these lists together and provides other information about critical sectors of Maryland’s economy.

You can find this and all our Power Lists on our website, TheDailyRecord.com.

We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.

Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor

See the Family Law Power List digital edition here.

Sue Ann Armitage
Armitage & Armitage

Tammy Begun
The Capital Family Law Group

Tracey Coates
Cipriani and Werner

David Coaxum
Gordon Feinblatt

Kathryn Deckert
Stein Sperling

David Diggs
The Law Office of David V. Diggs

Morgan E. Foster
McAllister, DeTar, Showalter & Walker

Jeffrey N. Greenblatt
Joseph Greenwald & Laake

Laura Burrows Haviland
Burrows Haviland Law

Anne Kelly Laynor
Family Legal Advocacy Group

Dorothy Lennig
House of Ruth Domestic Violence Legal Clinic

Lloyd Malech
Malech Law

Jessica Markham
Markham Law Firm

Elizabeth J. McInturff
JD Katz

Shelly D. McKeon
The McKeon Law Firm

Linda Ostovitz
Offit Kurman

Brian Pearlstein
Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet

Geoffrey S. Platnick
Shulman Rogers

Jana Ponczak
Royston, Mueller, McLean & Reid

Kelly A. Powers
Miles & Stockbridge

Paul Reinstein
Reinstein, Glackin & Herriot

Donna Rismiller
RLG Law

Mary Sanders
Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders

Ferrier Stillman
Tydings

Robin Taub
Paradiso, Taub, Sinay, Owel, and Kostecka, P.C.

