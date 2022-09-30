Introducing The Daily Record’s 2022 Family Law Power List

The issues that family law attorneys handle are among the most sensitive imaginable. And the clients they represent are going through what may be one of the most painful experiences in their lives.

Divorce. Child custody. Support.

The 25 individuals you’ll meet in this list are among the finest practitioners in this complex legal field in Maryland.

This list was chosen by our editorial leadership team. We reached out to readers and others in the legal community for input and perspective.

In this list, we explore how these attorneys view their profession, what they would change if they could and what they might be doing if they hadn’t chosen this career. We’re hoping to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are and how they see their accomplishments.

This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2022 that will showcase the most influential figures in law, higher education, health care, business, financial services and other fields. At the end of the year, we’ll offer a special Power Book that pulls these lists together and provides other information about critical sectors of Maryland’s economy.

You can find this and all our Power Lists on our website, TheDailyRecord.com.

We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions.

Thomas Baden Jr.

Editor

Sue Ann Armitage

Armitage & Armitage

Tammy Begun

The Capital Family Law Group

Tracey Coates

Cipriani and Werner

David Coaxum

Gordon Feinblatt

Kathryn Deckert

Stein Sperling

David Diggs

The Law Office of David V. Diggs

Morgan E. Foster

McAllister, DeTar, Showalter & Walker

Jeffrey N. Greenblatt

Joseph Greenwald & Laake

Laura Burrows Haviland

Burrows Haviland Law

Anne Kelly Laynor

Family Legal Advocacy Group

Dorothy Lennig

House of Ruth Domestic Violence Legal Clinic

Lloyd Malech

Malech Law

Jessica Markham

Markham Law Firm

Elizabeth J. McInturff

JD Katz

Shelly D. McKeon

The McKeon Law Firm

Linda Ostovitz

Offit Kurman

Brian Pearlstein

Brodsky Renehan Pearlstein & Bouquet

Geoffrey S. Platnick

Shulman Rogers

Jana Ponczak

Royston, Mueller, McLean & Reid

Kelly A. Powers

Miles & Stockbridge

Paul Reinstein

Reinstein, Glackin & Herriot

Donna Rismiller

RLG Law

Mary Sanders

Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders

Ferrier Stillman

Tydings

Robin Taub

Paradiso, Taub, Sinay, Owel, and Kostecka, P.C.