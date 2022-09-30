Jana L. Ponczak



Senior Associate

Royston Mueller McLean and Reid LLP

Jana L. Ponczak recognizes litigation is necessary in some family law cases, but the majority can be resolved by mediation, collaboration and working together.

Trained as a Best Interest Attorney to represent children in high-conflict custody matters, Ponczak is also a certified mediator emphasizing a collaborative approach.

Ponczak earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore and her bachelor’s degree from Barnard College at Columbia University.

She served as chair of the alumni council for her high school, Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, and is a member of the board of trustees. She is a member of the Holocaust Remembrance Commission and the Jewish Professional Women’s committee.

What’s the most important thing you do in your job?

The most important thing I do is to problem solve and assess risk to advocate, advise and counsel my clients. I tell my clients that my job is to help them get through the legal process in the least emotionally and financially damaging way that serves both their best interest and the best interest of their family.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

I would love to be a master gardener with a focus on teaching gardening, crop growing and farming in urban centers. I am an avid gardener (and proud “chicken mom” to seven hens) … and there is nothing like that first bite of a freshly picked crop!