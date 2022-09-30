Kelly A. Powers



Principal

Miles & Stockbridge

Miles & Stockbridge Principal Kelly A. Powers hopes she helps her clients move forward in a positive way after she helps them labor through difficult family problems.

Powers, who is co-leader of the firm’s Family Law & Private Clients Group, focuses her work on high-net-worth divorce, high-conflict custody, international child abduction, and appellate family law at the federal and state levels.

The University of Baltimore School of Law graduate and trained mediator practices in Maryland and Washington. She is a past president of The Women’s Law Center of Maryland.

She is co-chair of the firm’s Pro Bono Advocate Program and serves on the Baltimore City Circuit Court’s Local Pro Bono Committee.

Sanders earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Salisbury University.

What is one aspect of your profession you would like to change?

I think if more attorneys took better care of our own wellness, we would be even better at helping our clients achieve their goals.

If you weren’t in the industry, what would you be doing?

I would be a yoga teacher on a tropical island.