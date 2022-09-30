Mary Roby Sanders



Managing Partner

Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders PA

Mary Roby Sanders, managing partner of Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders, P.A., has spent 20 years practicing family law, and feels it’s her most important role to shepherd women through divorce.

The Maryland State Bar Association awarded Sanders, who practices in Towson and the greater Baltimore area, its Beverly A. Groner Family Law Award in 2019 for her dedication to family law and her exemplary professional practice.

The Baltimore County Bar Association awarded her the J. Earle Plumhoff Professionalism Award. Sanders is a former co-chair of the Maryland State Bar Association’s Pro Bono Task Force and contributed to the Bench Book on Family Law.

The University of Maryland School of Law graduate is a mediator for the Baltimore City Circuit Court.

What is one aspect of your profession you would like to change?

I often feel that the litigation process does not meet the needs of many families. Custody is an issue that is especially difficult in the court setting. In the 34 years I have been in family law, I have seen a drastic change/improvement in how these cases are handled by shifting more to the mediation/mental health approach. for resolving disagreements. This is a healthier more productive way and should be expanded.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

I would be working in a nonprofit helping families in one way or another.