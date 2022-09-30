Paul J. Reinstein



Partner

Reinstein, Glackin & Herriott LLC

Paul J. Reinstein has amassed a reputation as one of the region’s best family law and divorce attorneys with more than 40 years of experience advocating for clients throughout the Washington area.

The head of the family law group at his Annapolis firm, Reinstein, Glackin & Herriott, LLC, shares his knowledge, lecturing about current issues in family law to judges, magistrates and lawyers throughout the area.

The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law graduate considers the most important part of his job helping clients navigate some of the most difficult decisions of their lives.

He is one of only 35 Fellows in the Maryland Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

What is one aspect of your profession you would like to change?

I believe continuing legal education (CLE) for attorneys should be mandatory in Maryland. Most states mandate CLE and Maryland remains one of the few states that does not, which does an enormous disservice to both litigants and attorneys.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

I would be a teacher. I have participated in continuing legal education for many years and see the benefit to attorneys who attend the many programs provided by the Maryland State Bar Association as well as local bar associations.