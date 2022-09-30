Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2022

Paul J. Reinstein

Partner
Reinstein, Glackin & Herriott LLC

Paul J. Reinstein has amassed a reputation as one of the region’s best family law and divorce attorneys with more than 40 years of experience advocating for clients throughout the Washington area.

The head of the family law group at his Annapolis firm, Reinstein, Glackin & Herriott, LLC, shares his knowledge, lecturing about current issues in family law to judges, magistrates and lawyers throughout the area.

The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law graduate considers the most important part of his job helping clients navigate some of the most difficult decisions of their lives.

He is one of only 35 Fellows in the Maryland Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

What is one aspect of your profession you would like to change?

I believe continuing legal education (CLE) for attorneys should be mandatory in Maryland. Most states mandate CLE and Maryland remains one of the few states that does not, which does an enormous disservice to both litigants and attorneys.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

I would be a teacher. I have participated in continuing legal education for many years and see the benefit to attorneys who attend the many programs provided by the Maryland State Bar Association as well as local bar associations.

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo