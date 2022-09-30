Robin B. Taub



Principal

Paradiso, Taub, Sinay, Owel and Kostecka PC

Robin B. Taub, principal and founding member of Paradiso, Taub, Sinay, Owel, and Kostecka PC, said her success as a family lawyer comes from listening and caring for her clients.

Taub’s legal focus is on negotiation, collaboration and mediation of all family law matters throughout Maryland and Washington.

The founding member of the Maryland Collaborative Divorce Association was a board member of the D.C. Academy of Collaborative Professionals and is a member of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals.

Taub, who earned her undergraduate and law degrees from Duke University, lectures frequently at Washington-area law schools.

What is one aspect of your profession you would like to change?

Family lawyers should negotiate first; litigate only if they cannot reach an agreement or there are exigent circumstances. Divorce does not have to be an expensive and contentious process, and we, as lawyers, have an obligation to help folks and their family resolve their disputes without litigation in a cost-effective and amicable manner.

If you weren’t in this industry, what would you be doing?

I have and continue to serve on boards of nonprofits and I have taught my children the value of “giving back” and advocating for causes they believe in, as I have throughout my career. So after 40 years of practice, besides continuing with my tennis, hiking and skiing, I will hopefully add some international cooking classes as I very much enjoy cooking for my growing family!