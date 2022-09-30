Stalking case against ex-Baltimore prosecutor moves to federal court

A former Baltimore homicide prosecutor who is accused of misusing grand jury subpoenas to monitor and stalk romantic partners is now under federal indictment for similar charges.

Adam L. Chaudry, 43, faces 10 counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. The indictment was filed in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on Thursday.

The federal charges will bring harsher penalties if Chaudry is convicted. Each count carries a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison (though maximum sentences are rarely issued) and a possible enhancement of five additional years because the crimes were allegedly carried out with the intent to commit stalking.

The indictment accuses Chaudry of improperly issuing more than 65 grand jury and trial subpoenas between January 2019 and April 2021. The primary target of the subpoenas was Chaudry’s ex-girlfriend, whose relationship with him lasted from 2005 until 2018.

Chaudry used his power as a prosecutor to issue 33 subpoenas for the woman’s telephone records, according to the indictment. He also issued six subpoenas for the phone records of a second woman with whom he had a romantic relationship from 2017 until 2020, prosecutors allege.

Three other alleged victims whose phone records were accessed were friends of the first woman, according to the indictment. Chaudry is also accused of using personal information about the woman to request information about her stays at a hotel that appeared in her phone records.

He also subpoenaed jail calls between the second woman and one of her relatives who was incarcerated, the indictment charges, and sent a letter on Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office letterhead requesting 911 calls the woman had made, claiming the records were related to a law enforcement inquiry.

None of the people whose records were subpoenaed were under investigation by the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

Chaudry wrote that the subpoenas were related to a “special investigation in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City” and did not provide an identifying case number, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Chaudry also faces 88 counts in state court related to the same allegations. Those charges may be dropped now that he has been indicted in federal court.

Deputy State Prosecutor Sarah David, who brought the state charges against Chaudry, has been assigned to the federal case as a special assistant U.S. attorney.

Chaudry rejected a plea deal in May that would have allowed him to plead guilty to theft, obtaining phone records without authorization and stalking in exchange for a one-year prison term.

David said at the May hearing that Chaudry’s trial will include witnesses from the Maryland Judiciary and from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office.

The state charges included allegations that Chaudry repeatedly sent flowers to his first ex-girlfriend’s work and to her mother’s house, even after she asked him to stop. He was also accused of attempting to extort a man by threatening him with prosecution if the man did not pay back $10,000 to a friend of Chaudry’s, according to the indictment. The threat was allegedly conveyed on official letterhead.

Chaudry left the State’s Attorney’s Office in June after an internal investigation, a spokesperson said previously. He had worked as an assistant state’s attorney in the office since 2009.