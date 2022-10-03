JAMES BRASWELL v. ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, et al.

Civil litigation — Memorandum of understanding — Ultra vires

In April 2020, James Braswell filed a one-count complaint against Lieutenant Taiwan Smith and Anne Arundel County. The complaint sought a declaratory judgment requesting that the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County declare that a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) between Lt. Smith and Anne Arundel County was invalid, and that Lt. Smith was therefore not entitled to his Anne Arundel County pension benefits based on 20 years of service. Following a two-day bench trial, the circuit court issued an opinion finding that the MOU was not invalid, and denied Mr. Braswell’s requested relief. Mr. Braswell noted a timely appeal …

