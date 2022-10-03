Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lockheed Martin declares Q4 2022 dividend

By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2022

Bethesda-based The Lockheed Martin Corp. board of directors has authorized a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $3 per share, representing an increase of $0.20 per share over last quarter. The dividend is payable on Dec. 30, to holders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 1.

Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

