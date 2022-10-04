Eleni Monios | Univest

Univest continues its Maryland expansion with the addition of local, banking industry veteran Eleni Monios as regional credit officer.

Most recently, Monios served as business banking market manager for a regional bank where she was responsible for a team overseeing the Greater Baltimore market as well as the Eastern Shore territory and Delaware. During her 30-year career in the banking industry, she has gained extensive experience assisting with the lending needs of businesses in the region. Monios joins former colleague, Matt Cohen, who serves as Univest’s market president for Maryland. In her role, she will work with prospects, clients, COIs and lenders and assist with the vision of Univest becoming a preferred bank for businesses in Maryland

In addition to her extensive banking experience, Monios is committed to giving back to the community. She serves on the board of many local organizations including the Ulman Foundation, which is dedicated to creating a community of support for people impacted by cancer, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic and Visit Baltimore, which collaborates with businesses in the city to make Baltimore a desired destination for visitors and tourists.