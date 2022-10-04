Richard Reinhardt II | Percy Public Affairs

Richard Reinhardt II has joined Percy Public Affairs (PPA) as a partner.

PPA will continue its efforts to provide a platform for hands-on expertise in assessing complex issues, provide innovative and analytical solutions that will help guide and influence state and local decision-makers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Delaware.

As the new partner of PPA, Reinhardt will oversee the firm’s state budgetary, procurement, business/trade association and cybersecurity/IT portfolios.

Managing member and founder of PPA Davion Percy and Reinhardt previously worked together at Alexander & Cleaver, P.A., where Percy served as the vice president of government relations. Reinhardt has spent the past 16 years working in Annapolis, both in the private and public sectors. Most notably, he served as the deputy assistant secretary for the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning (DWDAL) under Maryland’s Department of Labor.

Prior to his service in the Hogan administration, he was the director of government relations at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and Towson University. He also served as the chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Senator J.B. Jennings.