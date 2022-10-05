Andrea M. Cohick | Metzger Wickersham

Attorney Andrea M. Cohick of Metzger Wickersham has been admitted to the Bar of Maryland and is now licensed to practice in Maryland. She was sworn in on July 28 by the Clerk of the Court of Appeals. Attorney Cohick plans to focus on personal injury cases.

Cohick earned her Juris Doctorate in 2009 from the Widener University School of Law. She joined Metzger Wickersham in 2010. She has extensive experience in and out of the courtroom and takes a compassionate yet aggressive approach to personal injury representation.

Attorney Cohick has over a decade’s worth of experience and offers results-oriented representation in the areas of auto accidents, semi-truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, slip and fall accidents and workers’ compensation.