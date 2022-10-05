Austin Groves | Greenberg Gibbons Properties

Austin Groves was named director of construction for Greenberg Gibbons Properties.

In this new role for the Maryland-based developer of Class A Flex Industrial properties, Groves will oversee the day-to-day management and operation of the company’s construction, architecture, and facilities maintenance.

Groves brings more than 22 years of development experience with GGP’s parent company, Greenberg Gibbons Commercial, where he was senior vice president of development, asset management and tenant coordination. He developed more than 1.5 million square feet of retail shopping centers in the mid-Atlantic and managed the construction and opening of more than 200 national and local tenants.

Prior to joining Greenberg Gibbons, Groves worked in corporate banking for Wachovia Bank in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He holds a bachelor’s degree in management and finance, as well as an MBA, from Clemson University.