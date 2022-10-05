Cory Beahm and Mare Reh | dancker

As part of its strategic plan for growth in the mid-Atlantic region, integrated solutions firm dancker has hired Cory Beahm to be director of strategic accounts and Mare Reh to serve as managing director for architecture and design strategy.

Beahm comes to dancker from Steelcase, where he worked with global organizations on their workplace strategy and interior needs. Prior to Steelcase, he held several roles at UPS. A resident of Frederick, Beahm majored in economics at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Reh most recently served as an A&D Representative at American Office (now part of MOI). A graduate of Drexel University where she received a BS in interior architecture, Reh began her career as a Project Designer, initially with D2 Groups, LLC and then with Jacobs. She currently resides in the District of Columbia.

Both Beahm and Reh will be based in dancker’s mid-Atlantic Experience Centers, located in Baltimore, Gaithersburg and Capitol Heights. The firm also has a logistics facility in Capitol Heights and Experience Centers and logistics facilities in Somerville and Piscataway, New Jersey.