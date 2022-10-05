Kramon & Graham attorneys | Benchmark Litigation

Kramon & Graham, a Maryland-based law firm providing litigation, real estate and transactional services, has earned top marks in the 2023 edition of Benchmark Litigation, a legal guide that provides an in-depth analysis of trial lawyers in the United States. Focused exclusively on the U.S. litigation market, Benchmark Litigation rankings are the result of extensive interviews with private practice lawyers and in-house counsel.

With its “Highly Recommended” listing, Kramon & Graham has received Benchmark’s highest-level designation. The ranking is reserved for the firms that are regarded as “dominant in their particular jurisdiction,” according to the publisher’s methodology.

In addition, 10 Kramon & Graham attorneys were singled out for recognition as Maryland Litigation Stars, a designation that Benchmark researchers assign to describe the preeminent litigation practitioners in the U.S.

They include:

Amy Askew — Commercial Litigation

— Commercial Litigation John Bourgeois — Criminal Law, Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability

— Criminal Law, Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability Geoffrey Genth — Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability

— Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability Andrew Jay Graham — Commercial Litigation, Securities Litigation, White-Collar Crime

— Commercial Litigation, Securities Litigation, White-Collar Crime David B. Irwin — Appellate, Commercial, Competition/Antitrust, Intellectual Property, Product Liability and Recall, Securities

— Appellate, Commercial, Competition/Antitrust, Intellectual Property, Product Liability and Recall, Securities Jean E. Lewis — Bankruptcy, Commercial Litigation

— Bankruptcy, Commercial Litigation Natalie McSherry — Commercial Litigation, Securities Litigation

— Commercial Litigation, Securities Litigation Jeffrey H. Scherr — Real Estate Litigation

— Real Estate Litigation David J. Shuster — Commercial Litigation, Construction Litigation, Real Estate Litigation, Personal Injury

— Commercial Litigation, Construction Litigation, Real Estate Litigation, Personal Injury James P. Ulwick — Commercial Litigation, Health Care Litigation

Two Kramon & Graham trial lawyers appear on Benchmark’s 40 & Under Hot List. This list represents the “best and brightest litigators across the U.S. and Canada,” according to the publisher. The lawyers are: