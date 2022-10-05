Podcast: Sandy Angello, Pohanka Automotive Group of Salisbury

Sandy Angello, Pohanka Automotive Group of Salisbury vice president/dealer operator and a Top 100 Women Circle of Excellence winner, joins Sloane Brown in a down-to-earth conversation about how she approaches life and succeeds at work in a field that is still male-dominated — with some great advice to other women about how to do the same.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

