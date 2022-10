Ravi Gourineni was appointed chief delivery officer at Fearless and will help lead teams and scale as Fearless graduates from the Small Business 8(a) program at the end of 2022.

Prior to joining Fearless, Gourineni worked with large and small government contracting companies for over 20 years supporting several agencies including US Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Navy, Defense Logistics Agency, Department of the Treasury and Health & Human Services.