DELVIN FORD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions October 6, 2022

Criminal procedure — Expert testimony — Lay witness

Delvin Ford, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of two firearm offenses: possession of a firearm by a disqualified person and wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun. Appellant raises one question for our review: Did the trial court err in allowing a State’s lay witness to give improper and prejudicial expert testimony?

Read the opinion

