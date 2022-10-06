DELVIN FORD v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Expert testimony — Lay witness
Delvin Ford, appellant, was convicted by a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of two firearm offenses: possession of a firearm by a disqualified person and wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun. Appellant raises one question for our review: Did the trial court err in allowing a State’s lay witness to give improper and prejudicial expert testimony?
