GASPAR RIVO DELA CRUZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Multiple sentences for one conspiracy

A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted appellant, Gaspar Rivo Dela Cruz, of first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, theft of property valued between $25,000 and $100,000, and conspiracy to commit theft of property valued between $25,000 and $100,000. The trial court sentenced Dela Cruz to a total prison term of 20 years, suspending all but three years. On appeal, Dela Cruz asks us to consider whether the trial court erred …

