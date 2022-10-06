Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GASPAR RIVO DELA CRUZ v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions October 6, 2022

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Multiple sentences for one conspiracy

A jury in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted appellant, Gaspar Rivo Dela Cruz, of first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, theft of property valued between $25,000 and $100,000, and conspiracy to commit theft of property valued between $25,000 and $100,000. The trial court sentenced Dela Cruz to a total prison term of 20 years, suspending all but three years. On appeal, Dela Cruz asks us to consider whether the trial court erred …

