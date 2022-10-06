IRIS MCCLAIN v. WILLIAM SAVAGE C/O LOGS LEGAL GROUP, LLP

Real property — Foreclosure — Motion to dismiss

In this foreclosure case, Iris McClain, appellant, appeals from an order entered by the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County denying her “Motion to Dismiss Foreclosure Action and/or Stay/Cease & Desist Foreclosure” (motion to stay or dismiss). On appeal, she contends that the court erred in denying the motion to stay or dismiss on the grounds that it was untimely.

