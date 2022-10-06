ANNAPOLIS — Democratic candidate for Maryland governor Wes Moore has paid about $21,000 to settle an outstanding water bill in Baltimore, his campaign said.

The unpaid bill, which was first reported by The Baltimore Brew, was for Moore’s home with a pool in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore.

“The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” campaign spokesperson Brian Adam Jones said, adding that Moore and his wife were unaware of the bill.

Baltimore has long had issues with its water billing system. For example, the city didn’t have a process for collecting delinquent bills and wasn’t monitoring accounts that were overdue 30 days or longer, according to an audit released in February.

Moore last paid a $2,000 water bill for the home in March 2021, according to an online water bill database. Moore and his wife, Dawn, bought the house in 2017 for $2.35 million, according to land records.