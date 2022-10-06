SHANE SEBATIAN PEART v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Illegal sentence — Merger of assault and resisting arrest.
Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, Shane Sebatian Peart, appellant, was convicted of resisting arrest, wearing and carrying a dangerous weapon, and two counts of second-degree assault—Counts 2 and 5. The sentencing judge merged Count 2 with resisting arrest for sentencing purposes. On appeal, Peart contends that the court erred by not merging Count 5 as well.
